Canonsburg will welcome some new four-legged visitors in late spring 2023.
Borough council voted unanimously Monday to approve a contract with the Pittsburgh-based company Goatscape, which provides communities a greener way to landscape.
Goats will eat vegetation in sections along Chartiers Creek, from South Central to Brush Run, next spring, and will return in late summer for a second pass.
“The goal for Goatscape is really to clear those hillsides so when the Department of Environmental Protection and Corps of Engineers comes out for their inspection, we’re above board,” said council President Eric Chandler. “Goats will eat most of the vegetation that’s hard to get to. It’s a cost-effective way of doing it.”
Following the goats’ summer pass, council will work with Goatscape to create a maintenance plan, which will ensure the creek bank remains up to code.
Also Monday, council voted to accept the resignation of council member Harold Bowman. Bowman, who served on council for seven years, did not offer a reason for his resignation.
“It was great working with Mr. Bowman,” said Chandler. “He was a great council person.”
Canonsburg is seeking to fill the council vacancy. Interested Ward One residents are encouraged to submit letters of interest to borough manager Denise Lesnock no later than Jan. 5.
Letters may be delivered to the borough building at 68 East Pike Street, or emailed to dlesnock@canonsburgboro.com.
At the Jan. 9 voting meeting, those interested in serving Canonsburg Borough will be invited to address council. A vote will be held that evening.
