Canonsburg has in recent years become a bustling town, offering visitors exciting events, unique shopping experiences and good eats.
Now, the borough is offering free parking on weekends.
This summer, the borough offered free Saturday and Sunday parking on a trial basis, which was well-received by locals and visitors alike. After reviewing data from the trial period, the borough determined free parking did not negatively impact traffic in Canonsburg.
On Monday evening, borough council voted to update its parking ordinance.
“We said, ‘Let’s go for it,’” said council President Eric Chandler. “Our parking ordinance will now read 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and free on weekends.”
The cost to park during paid parking hours is $1 per hour. New parking meters accept quarters and cards, and there’s a Flowbird app that makes paying to park simple.
“The goal is not to break the bank for anyone,” Chandler said. “Any revenue we generate from parking is really to pay for the parking enforcement officer as well as being able to maintain the parking lots.”
To download the parking app before your next trip into Canonsburg, or for more information, visit https://www.canonsburgboro.com/ppa/page/flowbird-parking-app-information.
