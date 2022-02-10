CANONSBURG – Canonsburg Borough Council is set to vote next Monday to impose a weight restriction on Gladden Road.
If council approves the ordinance, the maximum weight limit on Gladden Road will be 10 tons, said Mayor Dave Rhome.
At its Feb. 14 meeting, council will also vote on adopting an updated fire prevention ordinance and an amended police pension plan.
Along with next week’s voting items, the non-legislative meeting held Monday centered around borough projects. Representatives from Penn Strategies, the borough’s grant-writing firm, were present to walk council through potential grants to secure funding for those projects.
Council also said that in the next couple weeks, it will narrow the list of projects to be funded by the borough’s pandemic relief funds.
The public is invited to bring ideas for spending the more than $900,000 in COVID money to the next public discussion Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the council chamber at 68 E. Pike St.