Canonsburg Borough Council voted unanimously to table voting on the adoption of a new fire ordinance Monday.
During public comments at Monday’s meeting, residents expressed confusion and concern about the ordinance. One resident said she did not know about the new ordinance, although it had been advertised in the newspaper’s legal section.
“We did what was required,” said Rich Russo. “It was made available to the public. I think the other issue was maybe getting confused (about zoning).”
The new ordinance redefines which housing units are subject to an annual fire inspection.
Under the old fire ordinance, properties that house four or more units were subject to annual inspection. The proposed ordinance tabled Monday evening would require properties containing two or more units to undergo the annual inspection.
“At the end of the day, the goal is really safety,” said council President Eric Chandler.
The ordinance will be revisited next month. Copies of the proposed ordinance are available at the borough building, along with a fee schedule, which is also posted to the borough’s website.
Also Monday, council voted to approve making Lou Bell Drive one-way from east to west.
Council also in a 3-2 vote awarded a contract for $354,518 to WG Land Co., LLC, for upgrades to Town Park pool building and trails.
Councilman John Severine and Chandler cast dissenting votes.