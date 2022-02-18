Canonsburg Borough Council earlier this week welcomed a new officer to the police force.
Zachery Powell was sworn in by Mayor Dave Rhome at Monday night’s borough council meeting.
“He’s a young officer,” said police Chief Alex Coghill, who is happy to welcome Powell to the force full time. “He comes to us with some experience working in another municipality. He comes to us with special skills.”
Also Monday, council approved a 10-ton weight restriction on Gladden Road.
Council President Eric Chandler reminded residents of the upcoming public discussion about how best to spend the borough’s COVID relief money.
“(We) really want some input in terms of what are some of the needs out there that we can help close the gap on,” Chandler said.
The discussion is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28.