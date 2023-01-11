cbgboro-1.jpg

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome, left, swears in new council member Tom Lawrence on Monday evening. Lawrence will fill the Ward 1 vacancy.

CANONSBURG – Canonsburg council filled a vacancy Monday evening, after former councilman Harold Bowman’s resignation in December left Ward 1 unrepresented.

Tom Lawrence, a lifelong Canonsburg resident, 40-year member of the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, including six years as chief, and former public works director was appointed and sworn into office at the meeting.

