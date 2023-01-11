Tom Lawrence, a lifelong Canonsburg resident, 40-year member of the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, including six years as chief, and former public works director was appointed and sworn into office at the meeting.
Traditionally, vacancies are filled by a council appointee, but last month council President Eric Chandler opened the position to any interested Ward 1 resident.
Lawrence retired from his position as director of public works in December.
“I was involved as the public works director with so many projects. Not that I want to run the projects, but I have an insight into what was supposed to happen, how they’re supposed to happen. I’d really like to see the completion of them. That really was my main interest of coming back,” said Lawrence, who is eager to see the new parking lot, public works building renovations and Town Park renovations through to the end.
Lawrence said his professional service to Canonsburg prepared him to answer questions, field complaints and serve as the first point of contact between East End residents and borough council.
Following Lawrence’s swearing in, Mayor Dave Rhome led the pinning ceremony of police Sgt. James Eckels.
Council also voted unanimously to hire Joseph Chirumbolo as a full-time probationary police officer, and approved closing the Jefferson Avenue parking lot from 4 p.m. March 10 through noon March 12 for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
