Delilah Russo dances on Pike Street during last year’s Fourth of July parade in Canonsburg. Russo attended the annual parade with her mother, Alexis Russo, and her grandmother, Elania Russo.

The Greater Canonsburg Area July Fourth Celebration is gearing up for a star-spangled 60th anniversary, with two grand marshals announced earlier this week.

KDKA-TV reporter Chris Hoffman will travel south to Canonsburg July 4 to serve as this year’s Celebrity Grand Marshal. A Moon Area High School and Point Park University graduate, Hoffman spent time reporting in North Carolina, Harrisburg and Virginia, where he covered the 10th anniversary of Virginia Tech’s mass shooting and the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlotte. He was named an Associated Press reporter of the year for his work in Virginia.

