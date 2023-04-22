Innovative programming helped California Area School District become one of 11 districts nationally – and the only in Pennsylvania – receive recognition for sustainability efforts, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday.

The DOE recognized 26 schools, 11 districts and four postsecondary institutions nationwide for efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness and teach sustainability. CASD was honored as a District Sustainability Awardee for its innovative curriculum.

