Canon-McMillan High School’s Envirothon team took first place at the Washington County Conservation District’s annual Envirothon Competition, held April 27 at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club.
Several teams from across Washington County, including Avella High School, second runner-up, and California Area High School, third runner-up, participated in the event. The Envirothon provides students a chance to compete in environmental topics at stations like Soil/Land Use, Forestry, and Current Issues, and connects participants with agencies including local watershed groups, the Game Commission and the Bureau of Forestry.
