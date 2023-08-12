While youth baseball players swing for glory on the Pony League World Series field, there’s another team working just as hard in the concession stands, taking orders and serving up homemade meatball and hot sausage sandwiches with a side of from-scratch haluski.
The hearty meatballs slathered in fresh, homemade sauce, the hot sausage with a little kick and the cabbage and noodles are the culinary artistry of Gemma Ross, a youthful older woman whose recipes are, to many Pony League spectators, just as sacred as the game.
“One time I was running behind. I go out to Sam’s Club and buy those frozen meatballs – but I’m making my own sauce, so they’ll soak in my sauce. Next thing, this guy comes up and they go, ‘Where’s Gemma at?’ I go, ‘What?’ ‘Those are not your meatballs,’” Ross said, flashing her easy smile. “I went, really? You can tell the difference? I can’t tell you how many came at me about it.”
The meatball mishap was a one-time thing.
Ross has already spent hours and hours in her home kitchen preparing 200 meatballs, 200 hot sausages and 100 pounds of cabbage and noodles for players and fans. She’ll cook her homemade sauce on-site, and the hearty concessions will be ready when the tournament kicks off Aug. 11.
“Pony’s from the 11th to the 16th, and that’s my glory right there, getting all that food ready,” Ross said. “If we run out, I’ll make more. The food I made last year, we couldn’t even keep up. We sold out. It was just unbelievable.”
Perhaps unbelievable is not the right word. Ross’ meatballs and hot sausages are the stuff of legends; she’s been serving up her homemade sammies from the Pony League World Series concession stand for decades.
Volunteering her time and culinary talents was a natural progression for the busy Ross, who was born in Italy and moved to the United States at age 3 and grew up cooking with her mom.
“My mother was a cook at St. Hilary’s Church. She was a great, great cook. We’ve always been in food,” said Ross, who still cooks for friends and neighbors. “When (Osso’s) was in the house there on Jefferson Avenue, when I was younger, I used to go help him. I did a lot of things that all led to food.”
When Ross’ sons started competing in local sports, the mother of three, who worked full time at Brockway Glass, made it a point to be on the sidelines.
“I made time. I had the best crew of people that worked with me and I never missed one of my kids’ games, or sports or anything. It was hard. I was still that working mother and still did everything with her kids,” Ross said.
Everything and then some.
“I started helping with the little kids,” Ross said, noting she volunteered for her children’s sports teams. “Then I got into the big league.”
One day, the woman who headed Pony concessions called Ross to ask for her help. Ross said sure. She’s been orchestrating the great meatball and hot sausage sandwich dance ever since.
“I’ve been doing this for probably 45 years. It takes a lot of people and a lot of teamwork. We have a blast. There’s no dull moment. When I tell you that, I mean that sincerely,” she said. “Everybody does their thing. They have to get their work done and then we can do anything we want after that. Long as you don’t burn my meatballs.”
While her main priority leading to the opening game is meal prep, Ross isn’t there for the recognition (though she’s built a long list of repeat volunteers and customers).
“It’s not about me, it’s about the kids. I love kids and they’re my kids, all of them,” said Ross, who taught Sunday school at St. Hilary’s for 30 years and adopts anyone in need of a grandmother. “I’m like their mentor, jokester, or whatever you want to call me. I’m the happiest camper in the world.”
In 2015, Ross was inducted into the Washington-Greene Sports Hall of Fame for Youth Service, an award she didn’t expect. Ross isn’t proud, but she does pride herself on connecting with younger generations.
“No kid’s a stranger to me,” she said.
Recently, while grocery shopping, Ross stopped in her tracks when she heard “Miss Gemma!” from nearby.
It was a former Washington High School athlete who’d grown from a sweet little boy into a well-dressed young man.
“He goes, ‘Oh, I miss you so much, Miss Gemma,’” she recalled. Later, “his mother texts me, ‘(He) had a grin from ear to ear because he saw you,” Ross said.
After nearly 40 years volunteering with Pony, she’s amassed a treasure trove of moments like this, moments Ross lives for. Despite her own children’s occasional requests she slow down, Ross isn’t planning on giving up the (food) game.
“(They’ll say), ‘Mom, you can quit.’ I said, ‘Do I tell you what to do?’ They go, ‘Well, you’re getting older.’ I said, ‘So are you,’” Ross laughed.
Ross is looking forward to this year’s Pony World Series tournament and working with the dozens of other volunteers who hit the event out of the park each year. She said the ground crew works tirelessly to keep the fields looking great and she enjoys working with her concessions team.
“The people are my key. We start doing a countdown after the first day. When we get near the end, we go ... we’re gonna be done. It hits us: we’re going to be done for another year,” Ross said. “But I really love doing it, I really do. It’s fun. There will be a day that I’ll say, enough’s enough. I hope I’m out of the world when I do that.”
