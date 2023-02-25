A Butler County man is accused of attempting to fire a handgun at another man – who was shot to death several hours later – following an altercation in Washington last year, but the weapon jammed as he pulled the trigger.

Ethan Jaylee Hicks, 25, of Evans City, appeared for his preliminary hearing Friday on attempted homicide and other charges after city police said he tried to shoot at the man Dec. 9 as he ran across Highland Avenue in the vicinity of children and adults standing nearby.

