Jojo Burgess

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

Jojo Burgess won the Democratic nomination for mayor of Washington during the May 16 primary.

Jojo Burgess is moving ever closer to becoming Washington’s next mayor after incumbent Scott Putnam failed to receive enough write-in votes on the Republican side of the ticket during last week’s primary.

“It’s going to be a team effort to move things in the right direction,” Burgess said of his hopes to work closely with council on new ideas he has for the city. “It’s going to be different, but we’ll have to see if those differences work and we’ll talk through them and work through them.”

