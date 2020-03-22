A woman was struck and killed by a tractor Sunday afternoon in Buffalo Township.
Elizabeth McCord, 60, of Jolly School Road, Buffalo Township was run over by the tractor at about 3:05 p.m. near Jolly School and Mounts roads, according to a news release from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco.
McCord was taken to Washington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 4:10 p.m., the release said.
The cause of McCord’s death is still pending an investigation by state police, the release said.