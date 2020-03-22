STATE POLICE
Buy Now

Observer-Reporter

A woman was struck and killed by a tractor Sunday afternoon in Buffalo Township.

Elizabeth McCord, 60, of Jolly School Road, Buffalo Township was run over by the tractor at about 3:05 p.m. near Jolly School and Mounts roads, according to a news release from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco.

McCord was taken to Washington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 4:10 p.m., the release said.

The cause of McCord’s death is still pending an investigation by state police, the release said.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription