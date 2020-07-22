The Buffalo Township Municipal Office is closed to the public until further notice but residents are encouraged to call 724-222-2711 or e-mail supervisors@buffalotwp.com for assistance during normal office hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Zoning Officer/Building Inspector is processing permit applications so call the office to have one mailed to you or you can pick one up by appointment only. A mask must be worn and social distancing practices must be followed when picking up or dropping off permit information. All future regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meetings will be closed to the public until further notice with the agenda and minutes posted online at www.buffalotwp.com.
