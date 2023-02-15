Tammy Brookover

Tammy Brookover, a longtime Mount Morris resident, has announced that she will run for Greene County Register of Wills & Recorder of Deeds.

Brookover is a 1984 graduate of University High School, in Morgantown, W.Va. She worked for 13 years at Mylan Pharmaceuticals, where she was a machine operator. Later, she was promoted to quality assurance investigator, a position that demands accuracy, attention to detail and the ability to make quick, correct decisions while under pressure.

