Tammy Brookover, a longtime Mount Morris resident, has announced that she will run for Greene County Register of Wills & Recorder of Deeds.
Brookover is a 1984 graduate of University High School, in Morgantown, W.Va. She worked for 13 years at Mylan Pharmaceuticals, where she was a machine operator. Later, she was promoted to quality assurance investigator, a position that demands accuracy, attention to detail and the ability to make quick, correct decisions while under pressure.
In 2009, Brookover left Mylan to attend Washington Hospital School of Radiology, and in 2011, earned a degree as a radiology technician.
Brookover then selected a role that allowed her to align her schedule with that of her two sons. She took a job as a care aid for Central Greene School District, where she worked for six years.
In 2021 Brookover returned to a full-time work schedule at Hanger Clinic Prosthetics & Orthotics, where she expanded her extensive clerical and managerial experience. She also credits the job with broadening her skills in working with the public.
“It gave me knowledge of how to understand the client’s concern, and how to work to meet their need,” she said.
Brookover said she is a “people person,” which is also why she makes it a priority to operate with respect and fairness as a manager. Brookover has a command of a variety of software programs, including Windows-based platforms and proprietary medical specific platforms.
Brookover and her husband, Tom, raise cattle on their farm in Perry Township, where their two sons also raise lambs and goats. She is active in the community as a Greene County Fair 4-H mom, leader of the Heifer Club and Committee Leader of the Fair Lead Line Competition for wool- made clothing. Brookover was also the assistant coach for West Greene High School girls’ volleyball and is a member of the Mount Morris Lions Club.
“I love Greene County. It is a place where I am proud to raise my sons,” Brookover said of why she is running for Register and Recorder.
She added that she will do the job with “integrity and professionalism, and a passion to make Greene County an even better place to live.”
