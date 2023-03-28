Borland Manor Elementary School was a “buzz” of activity Monday, as special guests, including Sting the Waynesburg University mascot and local leaders led students in a celebration of Pennsylvania history as part of America250PA’s Keystone Classroom Initiative.
Established in 2018, America250PA is leading the celebration of Pennsylvania’s role in our nation’s founding, and is instrumental in the planning, development and coordination of the United States’s 250th anniversary. The commission is comprised of past and current Pennsylvania leaders who share their knowledge of and passion for Pennsylvania with students statewide through programs like the Keystone Classroom Initiative.
“This program alone will reach 50,000 Pennsylvania students by 2026,” the nation’s 250th birthday, said Cassandra Coleman, executive director of America250PA. “It’s engaging them about Pennsylvania history through coloring books, through books, through mascots, to really make it fun. Ultimately ... in 50 years, whenever the 300th rolls around, these students will sit there and think wait, we have a memory from the 250th. We were part of the 250th.”
Students in kindergarten through fourth grades enjoyed following along as local government officials like Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome, North Strabane Township vice-chairman Emily Holmes and Cecil Township supervisors chairwoman Cindy Fisher read “K is for Keystone: A Pennsylvania Alphabet” and answered questions. At the end of each reading, Sting, Steely McBeam, the Steelers mascot, Blaze, the PennWest California mascot, or the Washington Wild Thing passed out goodie bags, courtesy of America250PA.
The visit to Borland Manor was the seventh of 13 scheduled Keystone Classroom Initiative events this year. For more information on America250PA, its events and programs, visit https://www.america250pa.org/1-HOME.
