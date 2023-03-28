Borland Manor Elementary School was a “buzz” of activity Monday, as special guests, including Sting the Waynesburg University mascot and local leaders led students in a celebration of Pennsylvania history as part of America250PA’s Keystone Classroom Initiative.

Established in 2018, America250PA is leading the celebration of Pennsylvania’s role in our nation’s founding, and is instrumental in the planning, development and coordination of the United States’s 250th anniversary. The commission is comprised of past and current Pennsylvania leaders who share their knowledge of and passion for Pennsylvania with students statewide through programs like the Keystone Classroom Initiative.

