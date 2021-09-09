Students were evacuated from Canon-McMillan High School Thursday morning following a bomb threat, according to Morgan Northy, district director of public relations.
Police arrived at the high school shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Northy said staff and students were evacuated after the district received a call earlier in the morning. Students were sent to Big Mac Stadium in Canonsburg by bus while police and firefighters thoroughly inspected the high school building, Northy said.
"Everyone is safe," she said.
High school students were dismissed from the stadium at 11:30 a.m., according to a school district release.
Students who drove to school were not allowed access to their vehicles and were sent home on the district's buses. Students and staff were not able to retrieve personal items from the building, the release said.
Any student unable to ride the bus could arrange to be picked up from the stadium by a parent or guardian, beginning after 12 p.m., the release said.
The early dismissal was for high school students only. All other buildings in the district are operating under their normal schedule, the release said.
North Strabane Police Department is investigating the bomb threat. Canonsburg and Peters Township police departments also provided assistance in addition to North Strabane Fire Department.