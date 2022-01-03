Roscoe Fire Department was called to the Monongahela River Sunday morning after a homeowner reported seeing a body in the river behind their house.
The fire department pulled the body of Joseph D. Passafiume, 69, of California, from the river in the 500 block of First Avenue, Elco, shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to a report issued by the Washington County coroner’s office.
Passafiume was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office at 11:40 a.m. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.
State police are investigating.