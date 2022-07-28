Blueprints is celebrating a return to the classroom Saturday, Aug. 13, with a Back to School Bash in the nonprofit’s parking lot from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We want to get more kids involved,” said Hannah Kennedy, executive assistant for Blueprints. “We were trying to find something where we could bring the community to hang out with us. We’re ... showing them what we’re all about.”
It’ll be fun and games, plus pizza and snacks. The Back to School Bash is an opportunity for families to spend time together and learn more about Blueprints’ Early Learning Program.
“It kind of gives them an idea what we do with the children just to ... get them ready for kindergarten, learn about other programs,” said Kennedy. “It’s really just a whole family experience here.”
While music plays, kids and parents will enjoy planting flowers and color coordinating at the duck pond. The more competitive attendees can test their skills at the dunk tank and their luck at the prize wheel.
Blueprints partners will also host educational activities during the event, and the nonprofit’s staff will be ready to answer questions and sign kids up for the Early Learning Program.
The program, Kennedy said, offers youngsters a learning experience and gifts families memories that will last a lifetime.
“It’s really beneficial for (parents) to have these moments where their child comes home from school, and they’re not even in kindergarten; they remember certain storybooks, they show their parents what they learned. It’s a really beneficial thing for parents to see their children grow,” she said.
The Blueprints Back to School Bash is free to attend. The event will be held at Blueprints, located at 150 W. Beau St., Washington.
“Come have fun with us,” Kennedy said. “It’s going to be a nice day. We’re just going to have a lot of fun.”
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!