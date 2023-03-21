Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome proclaimed March “Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month” during a special ceremony Monday at the borough building. Among attendees was Jessica Lee, pictured left, development director at the Western Pennsylvania Bleeding Disorders Foundation, who received the framed proclamation signed by both Rhome, with Lee, and police Chief Alex Coghill. Since 2016, Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month has been observed nationally as part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness for genetic blood and bleeding disorders. Those efforts date to 1986, when President Ronald Reagan designated March Hemophilia Awareness Month. Today, bleeding disorders are characterized by extended bleeding after injury, surgery and trauma and include inherited disorders and those stemming from conditions like anemia or those resulting from certain blood-thinning medications, like aspirin. “There are so many people who have bleeding disorders,” said Rhome. “We just don’t pay attention to it.”
Bleeding Disorders proclamation
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
