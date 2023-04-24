Law enforcement officers and students from Washington Park Elementary school spent Wednesday afternoon fishing, participating in archery, making s’mores and enjoying the great outdoors at Mingo Creek County Park as part of an end-of-year Bigs in Blue celebration.
The field trip was made possible through a partnership between Pennsylvania State Police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh.
