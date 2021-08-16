Bigs in Blue is coming to Washington.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh and Washington County is working with Washington County law enforcement and Washington School District to pair deputies and state troopers with elementary students as part of the Bigs in Blue program.
“We’ve been trying to do this for a while,” said Pam Slomiany, program director. “It’s just such a great partnership for this school.”
Bigs in Blue is a one-on-one mentor-mentee program that aims to strengthen the relationship between community and law enforcement. Fourth-graders at Washington Park Elementary will be paired with a local sheriff or state police trooper who will serve as that child’s “big,” or mentor, for three years.
Slomiany said Bigs in Blue has been successful in downtown Pittsburgh and she is excited to offer the program in Washington County.
“The parents love it, the kids love it, the officers love it. Sometimes, downtown, an officer gets called out, the kids think that’s pretty cool,” she said.
Slomiany said BBBS plans to introduce students to police dogs, which she thinks they’ll enjoy, and bigs are scheduled to eat lunch with their mentees every other week.
Bigs in Blue is still recruiting officers – the goal is to register between seven and nine bigs – and those already committed to the program are working on getting their clearances.
Once the school year starts, BBBS will interview potential mentees and their parents, and Slomiany hopes to have students and bigs paired for the Bigs in Blue program start date of Oct. 1.
“It’s so thoughtful of the officers to give their time. They’re on duty, taking the time out to be with the kids,” said Slomiany. “I just think it’s such a great partnership.”