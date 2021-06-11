Bethlehem-Center High School held its graduation for 75 seniors June 8.
Valedictorian was Jessica Ann-Marie Samol and salutatorian was Nathan Daniel Kalamaras.
Samol, who is the daughter of James and Tammy Samol of Richeyville, plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania.
She was a member of the varsity volleyball team, national honor society, Leo Club, The Future Is Mine, Spanish Club, STEAM team, Concert Band, Science club and was a student director with the Drama Cub.
Kalamaras, who who is the son of Daniel and Kristen Kalamaras of Fredericktown, plans to attend Washington Hospital School of Nursing. He was a member of the varsity track and field team, Leo Club, student council, national honor society, Drama Club, Spanish Club, The Future is Mine and Show Choir.
Kalamaras was also a member of Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Honor Guard.