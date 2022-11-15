Morning commuters were treated to enthusiastic waves and colorful reminders to spread kindness Monday, as Church of the Covenant Preschool students extended World Kindness Day, celebrated globally Sunday, into the first workday of the week.
“We’ve been talking about kindness since day one,” said lead teacher Stacey McCullough, whose waving-hello energy rivaled that of her students. “We wanted to use their art to promote such a message, to be kind. Yesterday was World Kindness Day. We weren’t in school, so we still have to celebrate.”
Celebrate, they did. Children from both the 4-year-old and T-classes bundled up and stood in front of bright, paint-splattered letters that spelled “Be Kind.” The letters, decorated by students at Camp Kindness two weeks ago, were cut, free hand, by assistant teacher Debbie Lopez, and grabbed the attention of folks passing through Washington Monday.
The kids and their infectious smiles also garnered attention. Preschoolers, bundled against the first chill of winter, hoisted painted cardboard hearts in the air, signaled for drivers to honk and gleefully shouted as their favorite vehicle makes drove by.
“That was a cop, a cop,” exclaimed a bright-eyed Matty Dyer, as a city of Washington officer flashed his lights.
Kids also lit up when dogs peeked their heads out of car windows, and were delighted to see family members drive by. Landon Hutson’s grandma rolled past the T-class twice to wave at her grandson and his friends.
Waving hello, students learned during Camp Kindness, is a way to spread positivity.
“It makes them happy,” said Avery King.
It made the preschoolers happy, too. Several students said it made them feel good to spread the message, “Be kind.”
Lead teacher Linda Ronto said kindness is the most important thing her students learn.
“They’re our future,” she said, waving and smiling alongside the kids in front of the positive sign. “It teaches them at an early age to be kind to everyone.”
