Morning commuters were treated to enthusiastic waves and colorful reminders to spread kindness Monday, as Church of the Covenant Preschool students extended World Kindness Day, celebrated globally Sunday, into the first workday of the week.

“We’ve been talking about kindness since day one,” said lead teacher Stacey McCullough, whose waving-hello energy rivaled that of her students. “We wanted to use their art to promote such a message, to be kind. Yesterday was World Kindness Day. We weren’t in school, so we still have to celebrate.”

