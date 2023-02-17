District Judge Glenn Bates announced Thursday that he is retiring as magistrate.
Bates has held the position for three terms after first winning election in 2005 for the district that includes central and northeastern Greene County.
Bates, of Jefferson Township, said he will retire when his term expires at the end of the year after 18 years on the bench. Before serving as magistrate, Bates worked as Waynesburg Borough police officer for 28 years.
“I have enjoyed the position, and I appreciate what everybody has done to help me during that time,” Bates said.
He said he plans to spend time with his family and work on various hobbies during retirement.
His departure means there will be an open seat during this year’s election for a six-year term for Magisterial District 13-03-02, which includes Franklin, Jefferson and Morgan townships, along with the boroughs of Jefferson and Clarksville.
