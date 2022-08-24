Buses filled with eager, smiling faces pulled up to Bentworth Elementary Tuesday morning for the first day of school, and students greeted old friends and new teachers after a long summer vacation.
Michele Colbert, learning support for grades three and four, and Bob Niziol, director of pupil services, welcomed kindergarten through fourth-graders as they hopped off the bus, sporting first-day outfits and new backpacks.
First-grader Gabriella Zitelli bounded off the bus and waved hello to her classmates, while other students hurried inside to chat with friends about summer before the school day began. While most students buzzed with excitement, first-time students approached the elementary building with caution, but quickly found their classrooms and their stride.
Niziol said he was looking forward to the start of the school year. Superintendent Scott Martin roamed the halls with a smile, welcoming kindergarteners and returning students.
Canon-McMillan began the school year Monday, and other area districts celebrate the first day of school between now and Sept. 6, the day after Labor Day.
