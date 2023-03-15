Dawn Swafford is taking her culinary skills to new heights.
“I’ve been in this industry my whole life,” said Swafford, a Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts – Dallas graduate and Charleroi resident who now serves as head chef at Asher’s at the Airport, which officially opens today.
“Matt and Missy (Harding) were like, you want to help build a restaurant? This is the first time I’ve built a restaurant. I would not have done this with anybody else.”
Swafford’s culinary prowess meets Matt Harding’s passion for aviation at Asher’s at the Airport, a minimalist space whose white walls proudly display airplane propellers, old Greene County Airport pilot registers, and paintings and photographs of airplanes.
“I love all things aviation,” said Harding, of Somerset Township. “I’ve always had a dream of flying. I’m an aspiring pilot.”
Harding’s head isn’t in the clouds: For the last nearly two years, he’s been taking flying lessons, and tests for his pilot license this spring.
While he’s been learning way up high, it’s the landing that first turned Harding on to a business opportunity in Waynesburg. He often flew to the Greene County Airport to train with the Greene County Flyers Club. There, Harding learned the county commissioners were seeking applications for a restauranteur to take over the Airport Restaurant space that had sat empty for two years following a devastating fire.
“One day, we decided we weren’t busy enough and decided to launch into the hospitality business,” laughed Harding, who with his wife, Missy, has four children and owns several businesses. “It’s just something we wanted to try. We hired someone with a lot of restaurant experience to run it. Being able to work with this group of enthusiastic and hard-working folks here is beyond incredible. That’s one of the reasons Missy and I do what we do; we love to see people thrive and succeed.”
The Hardings also like to give back.
All net proceeds from their soft launch last weekend were donated to the Washington City Mission, which runs a thrift store in Waynesburg. The Hardings plan to host fundraising events throughout the year to benefit area nonprofits, and will invite local guest chefs to wow diners every now and again.
While big events and guest chefs are sure to draw crowds, Asher’s at the Airport’s drool-worthy breakfast and lunch menu itself is reason enough to visit.
“The menu items are aviation-themed,” Harding said with a smile.
There are the apps: atomic bombs (bacon-wrapped jalapenos stuffed with cheese), propellers (fried pickles with spicy ranch) and gliders (handmade sliders with all the fixin’s). There’s the delectable, made-from-scratch waffles drizzled in syrup.
Swafford whips up a mean cheesy quiche; the triple-berry cobbler rivals the restaurant’s spectacular views, and folks will enjoy biting into the Nighthawk (a tender chicken sandwich in Maverick sauce) as a Cessna 172 Skyhawk takes off.
Before the Hardings took the pilot seat, Kathy Kiger owned and ran the Greene County Airport Restaurant in the same space along the runaway for two decades. Kiger’s eatery was known for delicious pies, and new management is shooting for the sky, serving up lovely lattice apple pies and cobblers made in-house, with love, by Swafford and staff.
“Our menu is 90% from scratch,” Swafford said.
It’s that attention to detail – the house-made dressings, the handcrafted American flag, made by Matt Harding, the attentive service staff – and the name itself that makes Asher’s at the Airport so inviting.
“Asher is one of the sons of Jacob, of one of the 12 tribes of Israel in the Old Testament,” Harding said. “Genesis 49:20 says, ‘Asher’s food will be rich, and he will provide delicacies fit for a king.’ Therein lies the namesake of our restaurant. I’ve had the pleasure of traveling for business a lot over the years. I’m always looking for the local flavor. That’s what we aspire to be here, a local destination known for excellent food in a great community.”
