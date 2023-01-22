A section of northbound Interstate 79 near Southpointe was closed Friday afternoon after a Brink's armored vehicle transporting cash caught fire on the highway.
State police, Cecil Volunteer Fire Departments and SouthBridge Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly before 4:15 p.m. to find the armored vehicle in flames, said Noel McMullen, fire chief and emergency management coordinator for Cecil Township.
According to state police, the driver pulled to the side of the interstate when they and their passenger noticed smoke coming from the hood of the vehicle. When the driver lifted the hood, the truck caught fire, police said.
"As I got on the scene, I was told by the Brink's employee that the truck was full of money. State police were right there with us. The fire was extinguished and then the Brink's company came and transferred the contents into another Brink's truck," McMullen said.
The cash was transferred under security into the second armored vehicle, and crews cleared the scene after the first truck was towed.
No injuries were reported.
It was "quite a unique incident," McMullen said.
