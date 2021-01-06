Western Pennsylvania’s congressional contingent was present at the U.S. Capitol when violence broke out among protesters. Here are some of their reactions from social media posts:
U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-17 – @ConorLambPA – 2:13 p.m.
Some of my former law enforcement colleagues knew what the Trump campaign said about police, law & order was all fake. Now we can all see it. Thank you to these brave officers for doing the hard work of enforcing the law fairly against people who don’t respect the law. Stay safe
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. – @SenToomey – 3:37 p.m.
This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. – @SenBobCasey – 3:38 p.m.
Update from Casey staff: Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex today. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police.
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-14 – @GReschenthaler – 3:57 p.m.
The violence happening at the Capitol is unacceptable. Today’s reckless events do not advance conservative values. Thank you to the Capitol Police and all law enforcement for your bravery. Please pray for these heroes.
Staff writer Mike Jones contributed to this report.