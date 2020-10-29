Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will continue work on projects in Buffalo and North Strabane townships in November.
A section of Pleasant Valley Road in Buffalo Township between McKee and Reese roads will close from Nov. 2 until Jan. 15, while shoulder closures on Interstate 79 in North Strabane Township between Exit 45 (Canonsburg) and Exit 48 (Southpointe/Hendersonville) will be in place from Nov. 6 until Nov. 30, according to PennDOT District 12 news releases.
The Buffalo Township work will allow crews to demolish the existing bridge and replace with a precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using Route 221, Route 4024 (Rural Valley Road/Hewitt Road) and Route 3011 (McKee Road), the release said.
The I-79 closures will allow crews to install and complete the digital message boards, the release said.