Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission awarded grants Wednesday to three organizations in Washington and Greene counties.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum received $8,402, while the Washington and Greene county historical societies each received $4,000, according to a news release from state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township.
“All of these local organizations play a critical role in preserving the history and heritage that makes our corner of the state unique,” Bartolotta said. “I am thankful that these grants will continue to keep these vital parts of our community open to visitors.”
The grants are used to provide general operating support to historical societies and state museums that are not receiving direct support by other state agency operating support programs, state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, said in a news release.
“Preserving our history, including artifacts and stories of our past, is so important in educating our current and future generations,” Snyder said.
The grants are awarded under the PHMC’s Cultural and Historical Support Grant Program.