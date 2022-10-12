McDONALD – More than 28,000 lottery tickets won prizes in varying amounts during Monday’s Powerball drawing, but the big winner was sold at Giant Eagle along Station Street in McDonald.
That winning ticket is worth $100,000 before taxes.
“I don’t think we have” sold a winning ticket before, said Sam Schrott, manager of Giant Eagle in McDonald.
The McDonald Giant Eagle will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
“We sell a lot of scratch-offs, but they come in and buy Powerball tickets and stuff like crazy,” he said.
The winning ticket matched four of five white ball numbers drawn Oct. 10, and the red Powerball number, 11. The white balls drawn Monday were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22.
The ticket sold at the Station Street Giant Eagle also, to the lottery player’s luck, matched the Power Play number, 2.
Had the ticket not matched the Power Play number drawn Oct. 10, it would have been worth $50,000, or half the winnings.
As of press time Tuesday, Monday’s winning ticket had not been claimed. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.
The Pennsylvania Lottery recommends winning tickets immediately be signed on the back. To file an online prize claim, dial 1-800-692-7481.
For more on the Pennsylvania Lottery, or for instructions on filing a winning claim, visit palottery.com.
