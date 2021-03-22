Food boxes distributions will take place while supplies last from 1 to 2 p.m. March 25 at Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; and Faith Chapel, 9 Lawrence Street, Lawrence.
The distributions are possible through the combined efforts of Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome and the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association.
No registration is required. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites. For those who wish to contribute, checks can be sent to Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, P.O. Box 206, Canonsburg, PA 15317.