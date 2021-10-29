An anonymous donor has picked up funeral costs for a Canonsburg woman who was killed last weekend when a wrong-way driver collided with her vehicle on Interstate 79.
“She must have touched someone,” a family member of Holly Ann Davis told Sara McIlvaine-Page, funeral director at McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. in Houston, upon hearing the expenses would be paid.
Davis, 56, died at the scene of the 1:45 a.m. Sunday crash near the Houston exit. Police were responding to reports of the wrong-way driver when the accident occurred, according to Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco.
McIlvaine-Page and her father, Robert McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, met earlier this week with Davis’ family to finalize funeral arrangements.
“We have never really had the whole funeral paid for. Cemetery costs and everything,” said McIlvaine-Page. “We’ve had large donations, but not like this.”
McIlvaine-Page wasn’t in the room when her father told the family an anonymous donor would cover all funeral costs. When she met the family later the same day, someone – she can’t recall who – said, “She must have touched someone.”
Davis, who worked as a certified nursing assistant at an area care home, apparently made an impact on everyone she met.
“She was one of the most charismatic people I’ve ever spoken to,” said Kayla Reese, one of Davis’ former coworkers. “She just went above and beyond. She was personable, she paid attention to detail. She was very down to earth, an overall sweetheart.”
Reese added, “All of the residents adored her.”
Families, too, were fond of Davis. When Holly Palivoda wasn’t able to visit her father in his nursing home last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, another Holly – Davis – stepped in to care for him.
“I’m forever grateful for how she took care of him,” said Palivoda, whose father– a “cantanerkous old man who had dementia” – laughed at Davis’ jokes and listened to stories she told about Canonsburg folks they both knew.
“I’m just forever grateful for what she did for my dad.”
While scrolling Facebook, it struck Palivoda that not only was Davis a gift to her and her father, but a gift to the area where she was born, raised and lived.
“Everybody in Canonsburg knew her,” said Palivoda. “It’s just crazy how she touched everybody. She was an amazing person. We should all just want to be like her.”
Palivoda’s son Noah plays football with Davis’ youngest son, Trey McMullen, at Canon-McMillan High School. The football team is working with the wrestling team to host a 50/50 raffle at the high school’s football game Friday; proceeds will benefit McMullen.
McMullen’s football and wrestling teammates are also collecting donations for the Davis family through Venmo and PayPal.
Megan Ward, Canon-Mac wrestling boosters president, is assisting with the fundraisers. Ward said she knew Davis through Canon-Mac athletics, but when Ward read the woman’s obituary earlier this week, it hit her that she knew Davis on a more personal level.
“Holly was actually the aide that trained me (at Beverly Rehabilitation),” said Ward. “I was ... taking RN classes and I took a nurse’s aide class, and she trained me.”
“I don’t know that you could put in words, her personality was just so bubbly,” Ward remembered. “Her personality is infectious. She was always in a good mood.”
This week, hundreds of condolences were shared over social media where Davis’s older son, Jamar Davis, changed his Facebook profile picture to an image of him beside his mother and son.
“She was a great woman,” reads one comment on the photo.
“She was truly special in so many ways,” reads another. “She’ll NEVER be forgotten.”
Friends and acquaintances also remembered Davis on her obituary page.
“She was a beautiful person who always took the time to speak even if we were in a hurry,” wrote Tracy Weishner.
Family and friends are being received at McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Oct. 30 from noon to 3 p.m., when the service begins. Interment will be private.
Those wishing to leave condolences may visit the obituary online at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.