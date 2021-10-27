The George Washington Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution is now accepting sponsorships for its 11th annual Wreaths Across America project.
In tandem with organizations nationwide, the chapter and other local groups will place wreaths at thousands of graves in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County Dec. 18 to celebrate National Wreaths Across America Day.
In years past, volunteers spent National Wreaths Across America Day decorating veterans' burial sites together. Due to construction at the cemetery, this year's wreath ceremony will be spread over three days, with volunteers doing their part in small groups at designated times.
Last year, all 17,000 veterans’ graves in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies were decorated for the holiday. When the George Washington Chapter began working with Wreaths Across America in 2009, the group decorated 800 graves. In 2020, the organization laid wreaths on 3,184 veterans’ graves.
Among the graves decorated annually is Charles William Tate’s, a Tuskegee Airman who served as first lieutenant in the U.S. Army during World War II, and John Fawcett, a Revolutionary War veteran who received land that is today the cemetery as tribute for his war service.
The George Washington Chapter encourages all who feel so moved to sponsor a wreath – or two. For every two wreaths purchased, the George Washington Chapter provides a third at no charge to the sponsor.
Wreaths are $15 apiece.
To sponsor a wreath, send a check made payable to Wreaths Across America to: c/o Gary Timmons, 13 Elm Lane Wheeling, WV, 26003.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit dedicated to remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve and teaching children the value of freedom.