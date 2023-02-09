Thomas Ankrom announced that he is running in the May primary for the magisterial district judge seat that includes central and northeastern Greene County.
As a lifelong resident of Greene County, Ankrom said he has dedicated his career to serving the community.
Ankrom said his experiences and knowledge have qualified him to serve in the judicial system, along with his character and integrity, which he said speaks to how he would serve as a fair district judge.
During his 19-year career as a police officer, Ankrom served as a patrolman, criminal investigator, school resource officer and retired last fall as Waynesburg police chief.
“I have enjoyed my time on the street interacting with residents and promoting a positive image for our youth,” Ankrom said. “I am experienced with courtroom proceedings and have successfully investigated cases ranging from summary offenses through criminal homicide.”
Ankrom lives on a small farm just outside of Waynesburg with his wife, Kelly, and their two children, Matthew and Morgan.
The district includes Franklin, Jefferson and Morgan townships, along with the boroughs of Jefferson and Clarksville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.