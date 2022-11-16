Rooftops donned white hats Tuesday afternoon as the first snowfall of the season settled over Southwestern Pennsylvania.
“I admire it, the beauty of it,” said Toby Fonner, of Washington, who spent the day working between snowflakes in downtown Canonsburg.
In fact, despite the winter weather, many folks were out and about, working, running errands and stopping into Canonsburg’s many shops and eateries.
Scott Doverspike and his puppy, Boomer, too, were undeterred by the specks of white floating down from a gray sky, and stepped out – bundled up, of course – for their afternoon walk.
“It could be raining, he doesn’t care. Once I come home from work, he expects to go for a walk,” laughed Doverspike. “But he likes the snow.”
The snow, which began in full force after lunchtime, was expected to taper off around 6 p.m. Tuesday, and while winter temperatures were forecast through the weekend, the rest of the week is projected to be partly cloudy, with sunshine returning to the area Saturday.
