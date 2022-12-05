Canonsburg was pretty as a holiday picture this weekend, when thousands gathered under twinkly lights downtown for the borough’s Old Fashioned Christmas celebration. Folks grabbed tasty treats from food trucks before browsing vendor booths in the holiday markets, and crowds gathered to tap toes along to the beat of live performers. Ice skaters glided along the Velma Jeffrey’s rink; Mrs. Claus read stories aloud inside the Canonsburg senior center; and in true Canonsburg fashion, folks crowded the streets to watch the annual Christmas parade. Darth Vader drew loud cheers, and the Grinch’s heart must have grown three sizes ahead of the event, for he stopped to pose for photos with kids along the parade route. Several photo stations offered attendees the opportunity to snap sweet selfies, and shops stayed open late so folks could drop in, warm up and check Christmas presents off their lists. Smiling faces strolled along Canonsburg’s main drag, a sure sign that the Old Fashioned Christmas was, to all, a good night.
An old-fashioned Christmas
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
