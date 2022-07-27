news 6

For Pennsylvania students and families facing housing instability, there’s an app for that.

Earlier this week, the state Department of Education launched Finding Your Way PA, a mobile and desktop app that connects those in need with local resources. The app is available at no charge through the Google Play and Apple App stores, and a web version is accessible at https://findingyourwayinpa.com/.

