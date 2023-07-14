An Amwell Township woman died in a mobile home fire Friday afternoon.
Rosalee Miller, 56, of 652 Banetown Road, died in the fire that started about 4 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Washington County coroner’s office. The cause and manner of death is pending investigation, the release stated.
David Waychoff, who arrived at the scene shortly after the fire started, said his aunt was home alone at the time of the fire.
“She was a good-hearted person,” he said. “She was always there for anybody. She loved her grandkids, she loved her nieces and nephews, and she loved her sister.”
The fire spread quickly through the home, according to Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Norm Arthur.
“When we pulled in, it (the house) was all the way up in flames,” Arthur said at the scene.
By 5 p.m., only a few of the home’s supports remained standing. The rest of the house was destroyed. Crews continued fighting the fire past 8 p.m.
While the summer has been exceptionally hot, Arthur said heat did not factor into the quick spread of flames throughout the home.
Also responding to the fire were Lone Pine, North Franklin, South Franklin, Prosperity-Morris Township and South Strabane fire departments, state police, Washington County Public Safety and Washington Ambulance and Chair EMS.
The cause of the fire is pending investigation by the state police fire marshal.
