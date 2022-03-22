A blooming daffodil, the symbol of rebirth and new beginnings, also signals the start of spring.
The American Cancer Society is again celebrating spring’s return with its annual daffodil fundraiser Wednesday and Thursday at Washington Crown Center.
“It’s a great way of welcoming spring and sharing the hope that cancer can be beaten,” said Nancy Verderber, senior development manager of the northeast region. “Everything’s so dreary. The daffodils poke their heads up through the cold ground. That’s what hope does as well. Hope is always there. Sometimes it’s just under the surface.”
The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 and 24, or until product is sold out. The booth, set up near the mall’s food court, will be stocked with cut daffodils for $10 per bunch and mini potted daffodils for $15.
Bunches of tulips are available – $15 for 10 colorful blooms – and those who prefer their flowers as chocolate may swing by the table to purchase a white or milk chocolate daffodil for $1 per lollipop.
Proceeds benefit the ACS’s lifesaving programs. Earlier this year, the society raised $28,000 for cancer research and programming through its annual dinner-dance, said Verderber.
She’s hoping to sell out of flowers this week. Proceeds benefit research for new and better ways to both prevent and fight cancer.
For more information about the daffodil sale, visit https://www.cancer.org/. You may also call ahead for flowers by dialing 412-643-4892.