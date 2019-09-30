The roughly 400 people who participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Washington on Saturday raised more than $67,000.
Funds raised as part of the event will go to the Alzheimer’s Association for its programs and services and to fund research into the disease, which affects more than five million Americans, including over 400,000 people in Pennsylvania.
Betty’s Warriors were the top fundraising team this year, collecting more than $4,000 in donations. The event was held at Wild Things Stadium in Washington.