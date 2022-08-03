At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, people postponed family gatherings, canceled summer vacations and skipped happy hours.
The number of people scheduling cancer screenings also decreased.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, people postponed family gatherings, canceled summer vacations and skipped happy hours.
The number of people scheduling cancer screenings also decreased.
That’s why Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute is offering free monthly screenings throughout Western Pennsylvania, including a local event set for Aug. 20.
“We are very concerned about the possibility of an increased number of cancer diagnoses due to missed screenings,” David Bartlett, chair of the AHN Cancer Institute, said in a news release. “In 2022, we’ve already delivered hundreds of free screenings to people from across the region, and hope to reach even more people in the second half of the year.”
Both AHN and non-AHN patients are encouraged to register for the free cancer screening at Peters Township Health and Wellness Pavilion at 160 Gallery Drive, McMurray, on Aug. 20. Health insurance is not required.
Staff will screen for a variety of cancers, including breast cancer, lung cancer and skin cancer.
In an effort to keep both AHN staff and the public safe, registrants will be checked for COVID-19 the day before the event and upon arrival to the Wellness Pavilion.
Registration is open through Aug. 12.
To book a free cancer screening, call 412-359-6665.
Staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.