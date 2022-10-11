All for Her Panel 2.jpeg

Courtesy of Carole DeAngelo

Last year’s All for Her speaker panel brought the house to tears and cheers, said Carole DeAngelo, co-chair of the event. This year’s panel includes inspiring and empowering women who will answer questions and spark organic conversations targeted to women of all ages, in all of life’s seasons.

As fall enters full crisp-air swing, Tanger Outlets will this Thursday transform into a place where women of all ages, from all walks of life, can come together to explore Seasons of Change during the Observer-Reporter’s sixth-annual All for Her event, sponsored by Washington Health System.

“I’m so passionate – I love this event so much,” said Carole DeAngelo, co-chair of All for Her. “It’s so special. We provide resources and outreach and really just support to women who are going through something, anything, in whatever season of change.”

