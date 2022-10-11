As fall enters full crisp-air swing, Tanger Outlets will this Thursday transform into a place where women of all ages, from all walks of life, can come together to explore Seasons of Change during the Observer-Reporter’s sixth-annual All for Her event, sponsored by Washington Health System.
“I’m so passionate – I love this event so much,” said Carole DeAngelo, co-chair of All for Her. “It’s so special. We provide resources and outreach and really just support to women who are going through something, anything, in whatever season of change.”
All women, and men, too, are invited to shop the outlets and local vendors, grab good eats from area food trucks, network and more this Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Local celebrities will showcase affordable fashions from Dress for Success, Opal Rose Boutique in McMurray and Vintage Grace Boutique in Washington during the style show, sponsored by Range Resources. Dress for Success’ seasonal styles will be available for purchase during the event.
Every year, attendees look forward to ogling seasonal fashions and chatting with friends old and new, enjoying small bites or visiting vendor booths that connect women with local resources. But the main event at All for Her is the speaker panel, which this year be life-changing and life-giving.
“Last year, it was so moving. The panel was so moving and inspiring that it sort of changed everybody in the room. There was crying. There was celebrating. It’s just a super safe space,” DeAngelo said.
This year’s panelists include author, advocate, survivor and national speaker Linda Blakemore, whose novel, “Entrenched: A Memoir of Holding On and Letting Go,” is recommended reading for advocacy groups, including domestic violence organizations.
Becca Carl, owner of Vintage Grace Boutique, will serve as panel moderator.
“The panel conversation is raw. Each of their stories is very moving and will appeal to every age demographic,” said DeAngelo. “What you will see and what you are going to hear are very specific questions that pertain to their individual stories as they have gone through their seasons of change. One question flows into conversation. The rest of it (Carl)’s keeping under wraps because she wants it to be organic.”
The event is free, and women of all ages are encouraged to drop by. Those headed to All for Her may want to bring cash to treat themselves in stores or at local vendor booths.
