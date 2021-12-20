Trinity North Elementary School’s festive halls were filled with the sweet sounds of kindergarten and first-graders belting Christmas carols last Friday morning during the annual Polar Express day.
“It’s kind of a whole experience,” said Trinity North principal Eric Lauver. “They read the book, they do activities surrounding the book. The day culminates with watching the movie. It’s just exciting.”
The one-day study of “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg began nearly 20 years ago, when a reading specialist decided it would be neat for students to experience the book’s magic. Together with then-principal Dave Rankin, a day of festivities was planned, and the first year was so much fun for students and staff alike that the event took place the following year, and the year after that.
“It seemingly just kind of gets bigger every year,” Lauver said with a laugh.
Over the past 19 holidays, the Polar Express event has grown like the Grinch’s heart. What began as a Trinity North festivity is now a district-wide celebration.
“What was neat was this became part of the kindergarten curriculum. It’s now part of every kid’s experience,” Lauver said.
Last year’s Polar Express event was modified because of COVID-19, so the district hosted a virtual activity day. This year, first grade joined kindergarten aboard the legendary Polar Express.
Two special guests attended Trinity North’s event Dec. 17: Rankin, and Santa Claus.
Rankin returns to the school he once presided over annually to play the role of the Polar Express’s unnamed conductor – he gives Tom Hanks a run for his money.
“I’ve been coming back since I retired (13 years ago). It’s neat,” said Rankin. “Just seeing the kids’ faces going in – the kids really enjoy it. It’s so nice to see the kids. That’s what school’s about.”
Students handed their Polar Express tickets – big, yellow, magical pieces of paper – to Rankin, who punched each student aboard and welcomed them into the elementary school cafeteria.
For years, Rankin read “The Polar Express” aloud; this year, kindergarten teacher Mrs. Heather Heimberger, decked out in holiday pajamas, had the honor of bringing the book to life. After enjoying the reading, students met jolly old Saint Nick himself.
“Tool set,” Wyatt Horne, a first-grader, whispered to Santa Claus, before Father Christmas bestowed upon Horne a bell, just like the one featured in “The Polar Express.”
Kids shared their wish lists, including Legos, Barbies and dirt bikes, with Santa and spent the rest of the day completing book-themed activities, sipping hot cocoa and marveling at the movie version of a beloved children’s book.
“It’s unique for us because when you look at our kids, we have some kids that, as close as we are to Pittsburgh, never go to Pittsburgh or have those experiences,” said Lauver. “When you look at things like field trips or experiences like this in our building, sometimes this is the experience. We have to bring it to them.”