Canonsburg Hospital will be losing its president.
Louise Urban has been promoted to senior vice president of operations, Allegheny Health Network announced Tuesday. Urban also has been serving concurrently as president of the network’s Jefferson Hospital.
She will continue to lead both facilities during the search for a successor.
Urban, in her new role, will primarily provide operational oversight for AHN’s clinical care facilities.
She became president of Jefferson in 2014, and two years later also assumed leadership at Canonsburg Hospital and its affiliated services in Washington County, including Peters Township Health + Wellness Pavilion. She has been with AHN since 1991, when she was hired as a registered nurse in Jefferson’s intensive care unit. Urban has handled other clinical and executive leadership roles, including executive vice president and chief operating officer at Jefferson.
She graduated from Western Pennsylvania Hospital’s School of Nursing, and earned a bachelor’s degree at California University of Pennsylvania and a master’s in health service administration from the University of St. Francis.
AHN also has expanded the roles of two other officials, effective immediately. Krista Bragg, chief operations officer of Forbes Hospital, also is now COO of Allegheny Valley Hospital, and Jason Roeback, Saint Vincent Hospital’s COO, now has the same duties at Grove City Medical Center.