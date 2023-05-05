Mike Belding

Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding

The criminal charges filed last month against Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding and the county’s solicitor have been dropped in connection with how the elections board handled the ballot order selection process for the upcoming primary election.

The state Attorney General’s office on Wednesday withdrew all charges in both cases against Belding and Robert “Gene” Grimm after Greene County District Attorney David Russo’s chief detective filed more than a dozen misdemeanors against them April 4 following irregularities with the “casting of lots” for the primary.

