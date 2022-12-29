news3.JPG

There is still time for qualifying Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which helps reduce the cost of home internet services, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

Administered jointly by the Federal Communication Commission and local internet providers, ACP expands broadband access to low-income Americans through monthly discounts and assistance with one-time purchases.

