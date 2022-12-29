There is still time for qualifying Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which helps reduce the cost of home internet services, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.
Administered jointly by the Federal Communication Commission and local internet providers, ACP expands broadband access to low-income Americans through monthly discounts and assistance with one-time purchases.
“The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” Wolf said in a news release. “The need for reliable, at-home internet service is essential and this program aids more households in accessing the online resources they need for work, school and health care. I urge all eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for this program today.”
Qualifying low-income households receive up to $30 off their monthly internet bill. ACP also offers eligible households up to $100 off when purchasing a desktop computer, a laptop or a tablet from participating providers.
To qualify for ACP, a household must meet one of the following requirements:
n Earns income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline (single member households not to exceed $27,180 annually, and a family of four must earn no more than $55,500 per year);
n Participates in at least one federal assistance program, including SNAP, Medicaid or Social Security;
n Has received a Pell grant within the current calendar year;
n Meets eligibility requirements for participating internet provider’s existing low-income program.
Printed applications, along with copies of proof documentation, may be mailed to: ACP Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, KY, 40742.
“More than two million households in Pennsylvania are eligible but only 24%, approximately 490,000, are currently enrolled in the program,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver in a news release. “DCED joins Gov. Wolf in working to ensure that every eligible Pennsylvanian participates in the ACP and knows how to apply.”
