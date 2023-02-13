Fire hydrant

The Canton, Chartiers, North Franklin and South Strabane fire departments launched the Central Washington County Adopt-a-Hydrant contest Feb. 1, and invite residents and businesses located near fire hydrants to participate through the end of the month.

Four local fire departments are hosting a contest all February long, and one winner from each community will receive two gift cards to local businesses.

