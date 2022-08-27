Construction on a new lot that will provide ample additional parking to Canonsburg residents and visitors is underway.
Ground broke on the parking lot along Lou Bell Drive on Aug. 15. The project is scheduled for completion in November, just ahead of Canonsburg’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas celebration.
“It’s just another piece in redeveloping Canonsburg,” said borough council President Eric Chandler. “Parking is always going to ebb and flow. Really, the hope is that we have adequate parking. We’ll have parking for the events that we do in Canonsburg.”
Within the last two years, Canonsburg has welcomed more than a dozen businesses to town, and parking was a motif at borough council meetings. Near the end of 2021, council voted to make Jefferson Avenue one-way, from Pike to College street, and created 12 additional metered parking spaces along the avenue.
The new 90-space parking lot located behind the Rite-Aid complex will afford visitors easier access to downtown’s variety of local boutiques, coffee shops and eateries.
The as-yet-unnamed lot is financed by a $3 million bond, which council borrowed to fund three projects, including upgrades to Town Park and the public works building.
“The walking paths at the park look good. They started construction on the public works garage, and now we have construction started on the parking lot,” said Chandler. “We’re just excited.”
